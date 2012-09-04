* The overnight benchmark rate or Mumbai Interbank Offer Rate
(MIBOR) fell below 8 percent for the first time in 11 months as
cash conditions improved in the banking system, helping the cash
rate to stay below the repo rate, the central bank's key policy
rate.
* However, dealers do not expect this to sustain beyond this
week as advance tax payments are expected to drain out about 600
billion rupees next week from the banking system, pushing the
liquidity deficit to more than a trillion rupees.
* "The MIBOR has fallen below 8 percent due to month end
spending and higher product maintenance by banks with the
Reserve Bank. It can drop further this week," said a dealer at a
foreign bank.
* The MIBOR fell to 7.98 percent, first time since
Oct. 5, 2011.
* The call rate was trading at 7.90/8.00 percent with
the weighted average at 7.97 percent on a volume of 89.31
billion rupees. The call rate touched 7.65 percent on Monday,
lowest since July 10, according to Thomson Reuters data.
* Banks need to maintain mandatory reserve requirements on a
fortnightly basis with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and
usually they prefer to set aside higher than minimum amount in
the first week of the reporting fortnight to avoid last minute
rush for funds.
* RBI's daily money market data shows that banks are maintaining
more than 100 percent of their mandated reserves with cash
balances held with the central bank at 3.18 trillion rupees
compared with the required 3.16 trillion rupees for the
fortnight ending Sept. 7.
* Banks' borrowing from the central bank's repo window stood at
103.55 billion rupees on Tuesday, lower than a recent daily
average of about 500 billion rupees, and a far cry from the
psychologically key 1 trillion rupee mark last hit on June 26.
