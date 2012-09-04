* The overnight benchmark rate or Mumbai Interbank Offer Rate (MIBOR) fell below 8 percent for the first time in 11 months as cash conditions improved in the banking system, helping the cash rate to stay below the repo rate, the central bank's key policy rate. * However, dealers do not expect this to sustain beyond this week as advance tax payments are expected to drain out about 600 billion rupees next week from the banking system, pushing the liquidity deficit to more than a trillion rupees. * "The MIBOR has fallen below 8 percent due to month end spending and higher product maintenance by banks with the Reserve Bank. It can drop further this week," said a dealer at a foreign bank. * The MIBOR fell to 7.98 percent, first time since Oct. 5, 2011. * The call rate was trading at 7.90/8.00 percent with the weighted average at 7.97 percent on a volume of 89.31 billion rupees. The call rate touched 7.65 percent on Monday, lowest since July 10, according to Thomson Reuters data. * Banks need to maintain mandatory reserve requirements on a fortnightly basis with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and usually they prefer to set aside higher than minimum amount in the first week of the reporting fortnight to avoid last minute rush for funds. * RBI's daily money market data shows that banks are maintaining more than 100 percent of their mandated reserves with cash balances held with the central bank at 3.18 trillion rupees compared with the required 3.16 trillion rupees for the fortnight ending Sept. 7. * Banks' borrowing from the central bank's repo window stood at 103.55 billion rupees on Tuesday, lower than a recent daily average of about 500 billion rupees, and a far cry from the psychologically key 1 trillion rupee mark last hit on June 26. (suvashree.dchoudhury@thomsonreuters.com / suvashree.dchoudhury.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)