* UBS maintains its positive view on India's media sector, mainly on increasing digitisation. * Estimates TV industry's subscription revenues to grow at a CAGR of 16 percent during fiscal years 2012-17, led by growth in the number of cable and satellite homes and increase in average revenue per user. * Says broadcasters such as Zee Entertainment and Sun TV Network will benefit the most from implementation of direct-attached storage (DAS) as they will get a "higher share of subscription revenues without any need for incremental capex." * Shares of Zee Entertainment rise 5 percent to 169.20 rupees, while Sun TV gains 1.1 percent and Dish TV shares up 5 percent. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)