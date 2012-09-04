* India's near-end one-year OIS rate 3 basis points lower at 7.77 percent, while the five-year OIS rate trading lower by 1 basis point at 7.15 percent. * Near-end OIS rates ease as market beginning to price in some liquidity measures or easing by RBI in the September policy, says a foreign bank dealer. * Cash currently comfortable with repo borrowing slipping to 103.55 billion rupees, but actual deficit around 400 billion rupees, says the dealer. Expects repo borrow to rise to 1.2 trillion rupees by mid-September when advance tax outflows happen. * OIS curve will straighten with short-end coming off, currently negative spread stands at 62 bps. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)