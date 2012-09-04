* India's BSE index was up 0.23 percent, while the 50-share NSE index also gains 0.3 percent, led by recovery in blue-chip shares such as Reliance Industries and State Bank of India. * Reliance gains 1.5 percent on value buying after falling 2.6 percent over the previous two sessions. * RBI Governor Duvvuri Subbarao said at a banking event on Tuesday that government needs to infuse 900 billion rupees into state-run banks to maintain majority share holding under Basel III. * SBI shares gain 1.2 percent, while Bank of India up 1.6 percent. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)