* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield falls 1 basis point to 8.21 percent in largely rangebound trade. * Market awaiting to see whether the government announces some steps to rein in fiscal deficit, like a hike in diesel prices. * The Economic Times reported on Tuesday that the government may raise diesel prices by 4-5 rupees a litre after the parliament session ends on Sept. 7. link.reuters.com/gyq42t * Foreign bank dealer says immediate impact on bonds may be negative given inflationary impact, but positive from a fiscal consolidation point of view. * Media reports say the Kelkar committee report on fiscal consolidation appointed by the government is likely to be submitted this week. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/)