* Indian overnight cash rates drop to their lowest in two months at 7.40/50 percent compared with its Monday's close of 7.95/8.00 percent as funds with banks are adequate to meet the reserve requirements for the current fortnight ending Friday. * Most banks had already over-covered their mandated reserve needs in the first week of the two-week reporting cycle, to avoid a scramble at the last minute, dealers say. * Month-end government spending has also helped improvement in cash conditions in the first week of the new month, they add. * The Mumbai Interbank Offer Rate (MIBOR) falls below 8 percent for the first time in 11 months as cash conditions improved in the banking system. * RBI's daily money market data shows that banks are maintaining more than 100 percent of their mandated reserves with cash balances held with the central bank at 3.18 trillion rupees compared with the required 3.16 trillion rupees for the fortnight ending Sept. 7. * Banks' borrowing from the central bank's repo window stood at 103.55 billion rupees on Tuesday, lower than a recent daily average of about 500 billion rupees, and a far cry from the psychologically key 1 trillion rupee mark last hit on June 26. * Total volumes in the call money market were at 92.36 billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 7.96 percent while that in the CBLO market were at 785.71 billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 7.67 percent. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)