* USD/INR strengthens to 55.58/59 versus its close of 55.53/54 and off the day's low of 55.37, the highest in over a week, on the back of dollar demand from oil firms. * Traders said absence of any large dollar inflows following a US holiday on Monday adding to the upward pressure on the USD/INR pair. * Gains in the domestic share market, however, providing some resistance to the pair at current levels. The main share index trading up 0.4 percent. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)