September 4(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date September 11, 2015
Coupon 2.5 pct
Reoffer price 99.852
Spread 195 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 253.8bp
over the 3.25 pct July 2015 DBR
Payment Date September 11, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Commerzbank, Deutsche Bank, DZ Bank & LBBW
Ratings A3 (Moody's)
Listing Munich
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme
ISIN DE000A1PG3A3
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.