September 4(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Raiffeisenlandesbank Neideroesterreich-Wein
AG
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date September 12, 2022
Coupon 2.125 pct
Reoffer price 99.679
Spread 42 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 77.4bp
Over the 1.75 pct July 2022 DBR
Payment Date September 12, 2012
Lead Manager(s) BayernLB, Credit Agricole CIB, DZ Bank,
HSBC & Unicredit
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
ISIN XS0827597351
Data supplied by International Insider.