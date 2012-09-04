September 4(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Daimler AG

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date September 12, 2022

Coupon 2.375 pct

Reoffer price 98.758

Spread 77 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 112.5bp

Over the 1.75 pct July 2022 DBR

Payment Date September 12, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Bank of America, Commerzbank,

Deutsche Bank & Unicredit

Ratings A3 (Moody's), A- (S&P),

A- (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Negative Pledge Yes

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN DE000A1PGWA5

Data supplied by International Insider.