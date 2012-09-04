September 4(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Daimler AG
Issue Amount 750 million euro
Maturity Date September 12, 2022
Coupon 2.375 pct
Reoffer price 98.758
Spread 77 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 112.5bp
Over the 1.75 pct July 2022 DBR
Payment Date September 12, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Bank of America, Commerzbank,
Deutsche Bank & Unicredit
Ratings A3 (Moody's), A- (S&P),
A- (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Negative Pledge Yes
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN DE000A1PGWA5
