September 4 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower WGZ Bank AG
Issue Amount 50 million euro
Maturity Date June 30, 2015
Coupon 0.745 pct
Yield 0.745 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Payment Date September 6, 2012
Lead Manager(s) WGZ
Listing Duss
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law German
ISIN DE000WGZ3W94
