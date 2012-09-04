(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are his own)

By Pierre Briançon

LONDON, Sept 4 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Can a Lazard (LAZ.N) banker be too connected for the bank’s own good? This is the question Matthieu Pigasse, the bank’s French head, must be asking himself after becoming embroiled in a conflict-of-interest dispute. Lazard recently received a mandate from the French government to help it set up the state-owned “public investment bank” that François Hollande promised during his campaign.

Some French media then noted that the partner of the French industry minister (who officially goes by the more pompous name of “minister for productive recovery”) was recently hired by Pigasse as the editor-in-chief of a weekly magazine he owns. Everyone denies that the two facts are connected. But appearances are everything, and the minister confessed his embarrassment. Now Lazard finds itself in the hot seat.

The government says it didn’t do anything wrong, and that advisory mandates are routinely given out on a rotating basis. But in the immediate future, the heat means that Lazard may have to wait before it gets back on the rota. Since Hollande’s election, Pigasse has been a vocal supporter of the new president’s policies and ideas. He was an adviser to two socialist finance ministers before he joined the bank 10 years ago, so it’s not as though his political preferences were ever a secret. Yet his enthusiastic support for Hollande’s proposal to institute a 75 percent tax rate on incomes above 1 million euros a year has been widely ridiculed - since Pigasse’s 5 million euro yearly compensation is mostly subject to U.S. taxes, he’s not personally at risk. Advice is cheap, except for others.

But Pigasse has personal business interests on the side that may hurt the bank. On top of the weekly magazine he owns, he is also one of the trio of French oligarchs who bought a majority interest in the influential daily Le Monde. And he’s rumoured to be eyeing Liberation, a struggling leftist daily. Lazard’s business could potentially suffer from its Paris chief’s flamboyance.

On the other hand, the most cynical of the bank’s potential customers won’t see anything wrong in hiring a bank with strong connections to power. Unless, that is, the Lazard name becomes too radioactive for its supposed socialist allies.

<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

SIGN UP FOR BREAKINGVIEWS EMAIL ALERTS:

www.breakingviews.com/TOPNewsSubscription

^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>

CONTEXT NEWS

- The French government has chosen Lazard as an adviser for the creation of the Banque Publique d’Investissement (BPI) that President François Hollande has promised to set up during his electoral campaign.

- State-owned BPI will provide loans to SMEs and “innovating” firms at subsidised rates, with the aim of easing the financing of French companies that find it difficult to fund themselves in the markets.

- Arnaud Montebourg, the French minister for economic recovery, said he “regretted” the choice of Lazard after media allegations that the bank had been chosen because Matthieu Pigasse, the French unit's chief executive, had hired Montebourg’s partner as editor-in-chief of a weekly news magazine he owns.

- Reuters: France's Hollande speeds launch of state investment bank [ID:nL6E8JVIQ4] - For previous columns by the author, Reuters customers can click on [BRIANCON/]

(Editing by Hugo Dixon and David Evans)

((pierre.briancon@thomsonreuters.com)) Keywords: BREAKINGVIEWS LAZARD/

(C) Reuters 2012. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.