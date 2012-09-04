(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are his own)

By Peter Thal Larsen

HONG KONG, Sept 4 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Nomura (8604.T) is making a symbolic break with the post-Lehman era. Top dealmaker William Vereker, one of the few former executives of the Wall Street firm still at the Japanese investment bank, has given up his management responsibilities and may leave altogether. It's another sign that Nomura's global ambitions have been reined in by commercial reality. Now its new leadership must explain how a revised strategy will serve shareholders better.

It's almost four years since Lehman collapsed, prompting Nomura to launch an opportunist swoop on the bank's businesses in Asia and Europe. For a while, the prospect of an Asia-focused investment bank challenging Wall Street's bruised bulge bracket seemed plausible. But as U.S. financial institutions recovered and investment banking revenue dropped, smaller players like Nomura faced a painful squeeze. The bank's new executives, installed in July following an insider-trading scandal, are planning a strategic rethink.

Vereker's decision to step back from his role as joint head of investment banking underscores the challenge of changing direction. Within Nomura, the 45-year-old had argued for a fundamental re-think of the business model, as well as pushing for acquisitions that would give it additional scale. That approach has been rejected. Vereker will become a vice-chairman, working with existing clients such as Xstrata, but seems unlikely to stick around for long. For other Nomura employees, particularly in London and New York, that's hardly an encouraging sign.

Nomura's new top management will no doubt argue that the bank is facing up to reality. They have pledged to carve a further $1 billion off its cost base by early 2014, and to deliver $3.2 billion of pre-tax profit by 2016. They may also be assuming that the weakness of the industry means relatively few employees are at risk of jumping ship.

But it's far from clear that Nomura will be able to ring-fence profitable business lines while closing down loss-making units. Like all investment banks, it also faces the question of how to slim down compliance, risk management and technology costs when regulators are keeping a close watch. Nomura is due to sketch out its strategy in greater detail later this week. Shareholders - and employees - will take some persuading.

CONTEXT NEWS

- Prominent dealmaker William Vereker is stepping down as joint head of investment banking at Nomura and has been given a new title, a move colleagues said would lead to his imminent departure, Reuters reported on Sept. 3.

- Vereker, who has been advising Xstrata on its merger with Glencore, is one of the few senior ex-Lehman bankers still at Nomura after it bought the collapsed U.S. firm's European operations in 2008.

- His new title would be vice-chairman of investment banking, an internal memo obtained by Reuters showed. A Nomura spokesman confirmed the contents of the memo and said Vereker would focus on a pipeline of existing deals.

- But people who work with Vereker said that the 45-year-old would in all likelihood leave the bank soon, now that he was no longer in charge of the investment banking operations, even if he would see existing deals to an end.

- Nomura said last week it would cut an additional $1 billion in costs, the second major restructuring of its loss-making overseas operations in less than year, and the first mark new Chief Executive Koji Nagai is making on the bank.

- Nagai has promised a break with the past strategy of former Chief Executive Kenichi Watanabe and Chief Operating Officer Takumi Shibata, architects of the troubled Lehman acquisition.

- In the new set-up, Kentaro Okuda - who had been joint head with Vereker - would assume sole leadership of global investment banking, the memo said.

- James DeNaut and Charles Pitts-Tucker have been appointed joint international heads of investment banking, both reporting to Okuda, the memo also said.

- Reuters: Nomura's Vereker quits top role, seen leaving [ID:nL6E8K3JIZ]

