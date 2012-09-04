September 4(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Kommuninvest I Sverige AB

Issue Amount 250 million Norwegian crown

Maturity Date February 28, 2019

Coupon 3-month Nibor + 50bp

Reoffer price 102.030

Payment Date September 11, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Nordea

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 500

Governing Law English

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.