September 4(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower ESB Finance Limited
Guarantor Electricity Supply Board
Issue Amount 600 million euro
Maturity Date September 11, 2017
Coupon 6.25 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Spread 589.6 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 0.5 pct April 2017 OBL 163
Payment Date September 11, 2012
Lead Manager(s) BBVA, Danske Bank, Deutsche Bank,
RBS, & SG CIB
Ratings Baa3 (Moody's), BBB+ (S&P),
BBB+ (Fitch)
Listing Irish
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS0827573766
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue