September 4(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Rabobank Nederland

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date September 14, 2022

Coupon 4.125 pct

Issue price 99.502

Reoffer price 99.502

Reoffer Yield 4.187 pct

Spread 245 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 279.3bp

Over the 1.75 pct 2022 DBR

Payment Date September 14, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Bank of America, Credit Suisse,

Morgan Stanley & Rabobank

Ratings A2 (Moody's)

Listing Euronext Amsterdam

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law Dutch

ISIN XS0826634874

Data supplied by International Insider.