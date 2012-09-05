* Nifty futures on Singapore Exchange fell 0.5 percent while the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan fell 0.9 percent. * Asian shares and the euro eased on Wednesday, with investors waiting for a European Central Bank meeting on Thursday and U.S. payrolls on Friday for signs of more action to counter European debt woes and support growth. * Provisional exchange data shows foreign investors were buyers of stocks worth 3.04 billion rupees on Tuesday, when the BSE index rose 0.32 percent. * Traders say Finance Minister P Chidambaram's assurances have somewhat brought confidence back in the market, and even the hopes of possible increase in diesel prices have rekindled. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)