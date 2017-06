* USD/INR is likely to open stronger on the back of weakness in the euro and other Asian peers amid a largely risk averse market with likely losses in domestic share market also seen hurting. * Traders say the pair could open around 55.80 levels and test 56 if there is sustained demand from oil refiners. The pair last closed at 55.65/66 on Tuesday. * The pair ended at 55.96/56.00 in the non-deliverable offshore forwards market in New York. * The euro dipped slightly against the dollar but is likely to be supported before Thursday's meeting at which the ECB is expected to unveil details of its long-awaited debt-buying plan. * Most Asian currencies were also trading weaker against the dollar. See for a snapshot. * The Singapore Nifty was trading down half a percent, suggesting a weak open to the local market. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)