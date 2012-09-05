* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield falls 1
basis point to 8.20 percent, a third successive session of
decline.
* Overnight U.S. data remained weak as U.S. manufacturing shrank
at its sharpest clip in more than three years last month, while
separate releases showed exports and hiring in the sector also
slumped.
* Cash conditions remain comfortable with call rates at 2-month
low.
* Bonds likely to be ranged at current levels till July IIP
print next week with a sharp contraction may again lead to
rate-cut expectations.
