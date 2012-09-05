* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield falls 1 basis point to 8.20 percent, a third successive session of decline. * Overnight U.S. data remained weak as U.S. manufacturing shrank at its sharpest clip in more than three years last month, while separate releases showed exports and hiring in the sector also slumped. * Cash conditions remain comfortable with call rates at 2-month low. * Bonds likely to be ranged at current levels till July IIP print next week with a sharp contraction may again lead to rate-cut expectations. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com)