* USD/INR trades at 55.81/82 versus its previous close of 55.65/66, after hitting 55.8375, its strongest since Aug. 28, tracking weakness in the domestic share market and a risk averse sentiment regionally. * Domestic shares trades down 0.3 percent, with most other Asian currencies also trading weaker versus the dollar. * Euro also trading down but losses capped ahead of a European Central Bank meeting on Thursday. * Traders say the pair can rise to 56 levels if dollar demand from oil companies continues through the day, but exporters are expected to come in and sell dollars around those levels, resisting any further upside. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)