* India's BSE index was down 0.25 percent, while the 50-share NSE index also fell 0.39 percent. * Fall was in line with Asian peers that hit five-week lows as investors grew edgy ahead of a European Central Bank meeting on Thursday. * Tech shares leading the fall: Infosys falls 0.52 percent, while Wipro declines 0.9 percent. * Morgan Stanley downgraded India's Axis Bank to "underweight" from "equal weight" and cut its target price on the stock to 800 rupees from 900 rupees, citing rising impairments. * Axis bank shares declines 2.5 percent, while other private lender ICICI Bank falls 1.22 percent. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)