* Barclays Capital says drop in fixing may trigger receiving interest in the 1-year OIS swaps, especially ahead of the policy meeting on Sept. 17. * The overnight benchmark rate or Mumbai Interbank Offer Rate (MIBOR) falls to 7.71 percent on Tuesday, hitting a new 11-month low. * House says while fixing can stay below repo and possibly move significantly below this week, it is unlikely to be sustained unless the RBI injects further primary liquidity or government spending rises materially. * RBI likely to pre-empt advance tax outflows and inject liquidity to prevent call rate from meaningfully moving above repo rate. * Does not expect call fixing to move more than 10 basis points above the repo rate during the advance tax payments. * Continues to suggest staying long on 10-year bonds. * The 1-year OIS rate edges down 3 bps to 7.76 percent. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com)