* RBI is expected to sell 91-day treasury bills at 8.20 percent, down from 8.2275 percent at last week's sale, according to the median estimate in a Reuters poll of 10 banks and primary dealers. * For the 91-day treasury bills, the highest forecast in the poll was 8.23 percent, while the lowest was 8.14 percent. * RBI is expected to sell 364-day t-bills at 8.10 percent versus the auction cut-off of 8.1187 percent two weeks ago. * The highest forecast for the 364-day t-bills was 8.18 percent, the lowest 8.05 percent. * RBI will auction 70 billion rupees of the 91-day bills and 50 billion rupees of the 364-day bills. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com)