* RBI is expected to sell 91-day treasury bills at 8.20 percent,
down from 8.2275 percent at last week's sale, according to the
median estimate in a Reuters poll of 10 banks and primary
dealers.
* For the 91-day treasury bills, the highest forecast in the
poll was 8.23 percent, while the lowest was 8.14 percent.
* RBI is expected to sell 364-day t-bills at 8.10 percent versus
the auction cut-off of 8.1187 percent two weeks ago.
* The highest forecast for the 364-day t-bills was 8.18 percent,
the lowest 8.05 percent.
* RBI will auction 70 billion rupees of the 91-day bills and 50
billion rupees of the 364-day bills.
