* Shares in oil marketing companies rose on media reports of a potential hike in diesel and other fuel prices after the monsoon session of Indian parliament ends on Friday, dealers say. * Analysts say state-run oil marketing companies sell diesel at a loss of 17 rupees a litre, kerosene at 32 rupees a litre and domestic LPG at 347 rupees per cylinder. * Hindustan Petroleum Corp rose 0.9 percent, Bharat Petroleum Corp rose 1.3 percent, while Indian Oil Corp rose 1 percent. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)