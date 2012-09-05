* USD/INR extends gains to 55.89/90 per dollar, nearing the
psychologically significant 56 mark, helped by weakness in the
domestic share market and the euro.
* Euro slightly down against the dollar but seen largely
supported ahead of the ECB meet on Thursday.
* Domestic shares trading down 0.4 percent.
* Traders cite some dollar demand from oil firms pushing up the
pair but exporters also step in to sell dollars, limiting a
further sharp upside.
