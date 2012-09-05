* USD/INR extends gains to 55.89/90 per dollar, nearing the psychologically significant 56 mark, helped by weakness in the domestic share market and the euro. * Euro slightly down against the dollar but seen largely supported ahead of the ECB meet on Thursday. * Domestic shares trading down 0.4 percent. * Traders cite some dollar demand from oil firms pushing up the pair but exporters also step in to sell dollars, limiting a further sharp upside. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)