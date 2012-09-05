* National Stock Exchange's benchmark for banking stocks fell 1.5 percent on concerns of higher level of impaired assets across the banking sector due to a combination of global uncertainty and government's reduced fiscal flexibility. * Fitch Ratings says fiscal 2013 impaired assets across the banking sector may exceed its initial forecast as the economy slows. * The rating agency adds that absolute cumulative gross NPLs reported at India's five largest banks - accounting for over a third of the system assets - increased by around 62 percent in the first quarter of FY13. * Fitch expects stressed assets in the system, including unseasoned restructured loans, to rise to about 10 percent by FY13 end from 6.7 percent in FY10. * Morgan Stanley also downgraded India's Axis Bank on Wednesday to "underweight" from "equal weight", as it expects the impaired loan formation of Axis Bank to rise to 4 percent of total loans in FY14. * Axis Bank fell 4.4 percent while ICICI Bank fell 2.7 percent. State Bank of India was down 1.3 percent. * Bank stocks were a major drag on the index, which fell about 1 percent. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)