* Kotak Securities sees a "subdued outlook" for Reliance Industries' refining and chemical cycles over the next 12-18 months, given unfavourable global supply-demand balance. * Says higher proportion of other income in the earnings "will keep ROEs suppressed" in the near term. * The brokerage said in a note that it also see risks to growth in global oil demand from potential slowdown in the global economy. * Says upstream segment unlikely to surprise positively, rules out any revival in production till FY2015 given lack of progress on development activities for satellite fields. * At 12.30 p.m., shares down 1.51 percent at 767.80 rupees. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)