* Indian overnight cash rates drop to 7.60/7.70
percent versus its close of 7.90/7.95 percent on Tuesday, when
it had hit a low of 7.40 percent, its lowest in two months, on
the back of largely comfortable cash conditions.
* Banks' borrowing from the repo window drops sharply to 29.70
billion rupees as against 103.55 billion rupees on Tuesday and
significantly below the 1 trillion rupee deficit levels seen in
late June.
* Traders say most banks had covered more than their mandated
reserve needs in the first week of the reporting fortnight,
reducing demand closer to the reporting Friday.
* Banks' cash balances with the RBI rise to 3.30 trillion
rupees, much above the required 3.16 trillion rupees for the
current fortnight.
* Traders expect rates to stay near or below the repo rate of 8
percent until advance tax outflows around mid-September start
draining out some liquidity from the banking system.
