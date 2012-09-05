* Indian overnight cash rates drop to 7.60/7.70 percent versus its close of 7.90/7.95 percent on Tuesday, when it had hit a low of 7.40 percent, its lowest in two months, on the back of largely comfortable cash conditions. * Banks' borrowing from the repo window drops sharply to 29.70 billion rupees as against 103.55 billion rupees on Tuesday and significantly below the 1 trillion rupee deficit levels seen in late June. * Traders say most banks had covered more than their mandated reserve needs in the first week of the reporting fortnight, reducing demand closer to the reporting Friday. * Banks' cash balances with the RBI rise to 3.30 trillion rupees, much above the required 3.16 trillion rupees for the current fortnight. * Traders expect rates to stay near or below the repo rate of 8 percent until advance tax outflows around mid-September start draining out some liquidity from the banking system. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)