* India's BSE index fell 0.6 percent, while the 50-share NSE index also fell 0.71 percent, led by fall in private banks such as ICICI Bank and Axis Bank that fell on concerns of rising impaired loans. * Fitch Ratings says fiscal 2013 impaired assets across the banking sector may exceed its initial forecast as the economy slows. * Axis Bank declines 4.27 percent, while ICICI Bank falls 2.6 percent. * Kotak Securities sees a "subdued outlook" for Reliance Industries' refining and chemical cycles over the next 12-18 months, given unfavorable global supply-demand balance. * Reliance Industries shares down 1.32 percent. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)