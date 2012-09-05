(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are his own)

By George Hay

LONDON, Sept 5 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Santander’s (SAN.MC) $4 billion listing of its Mexican business is more forced than it looks. At first-half results in July, Spain’s biggest lender was at pains to differentiate itself from the turmoil enveloping most of the domestic banking sector. But it could still use some extra capital.

True, the initial public offering - whose range was set on Sept. 4 - can be presented as a strategic rather than financial move. Santander raised over $7 billion in 2009 by listing 14 percent of its Brazilian arm, and Emilio Botin, the bank’s canny chairman, has said he wants to list all its most important subsidiaries in the next five years. At two times book value, the pricing is roughly comparable with listed domestic peer Grupo Financiero Banorte (GFNORTEO.MX), and there should be reasonable investor demand for exposure to Mexico, where the economy is growing healthily and bank loans are a much lower share of GDP than in Brazil or Chile.

And Santander doesn’t have an urgent need for the extra capital either. Its core Tier 1 ratio as of June was 10.2 percent, above the 9 percent minimum now expected of European banks. Operating profits over the next few years should comfortably pay for the hit from the Spanish government’s drive for banks to make provisions against real-estate losses. That should mean Santander is one of a small minority of domestic banks that doesn’t need state cash, and may not need to put any assets in Spain’s forthcoming bad bank.

But as spiraling Spanish sovereign bond yields attest, there is no cause for complacency. Factor in a harsh deleveraging assumed by BlackRock’s stress-test of Irish banks, the impact of Basel III capital reforms and of potential ratings downgrades to its mortgages and small business loans, and Santander’s core Tier 1 ratio might fall to 7.4 percent by the end of next year, according to Mediobanca research.

So now is the time to circle the wagons. Recent attempts to list operations in the UK have faltered given weak bank valuations and lacklustre investor demand. The 50 basis point uplift to the core capital ratio that could be generated by listing Mexico is a good alternative, and will cement the bank’s status in the premier league of Spanish banks. Unfortunately, for the time being that’s a league no one wants to be in.

CONTEXT NEWS

- Santander on Sept. 4 announced the range for an initial public offering of up to 24.9 percent of its Mexican business.

- The Spanish bank said the price range for its Mexican listing, which constitutes 20 percent of the shares being offered, would be between 29 and 33.5 pesos, implying a total offer amount of between 3 and 3.4 billion euros. That implies a maximum valuation of 13.7 billion euros for Santander Mexico as a whole.

- The pricing for its New York listing will be priced between $10.99 and $12.70 per American Depository Receipt, each of which represents five shares. That implies a total offer amount of between $3.7 billion and $4.3 billion, valuing the whole company at $17.2 billion.

- The shares should be quoted in Mexico and New York on or around Sept 26. It should increase Santander’s core Tier 1 capital by 50 basis points.

- Santander shares rose 0.5 percent to 5.7 euros on Sept 4.

- Reuters: Santander eyes 3.4 bln euros from Mexico listing [ID:nL6E8K4C1Z] - For previous columns by the author, Reuters customers can click on [HAY/]

