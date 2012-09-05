* India OIS rates see continued receiving with one-year OIS rate
2 basis points lower at 7.77 percent, while the
five-year OIS rate trading lower by 2 basis
points at 7.14 percent.
* Repo bids slip sharply to 29.70 billion rupees, the lowest
since early October.
* The overnight benchmark rate or Mumbai Interbank Offer Rate
(MIBOR) falls to 7.71 percent on Tuesday, hitting
a new 11-month low.
* The central bank will buy bonds through its open market
operation (OMO) if liquidity deficit persistently stays above
comfort level, H.R. Khan, RBI's deputy governor, said.
