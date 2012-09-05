* India OIS rates see continued receiving with one-year OIS rate 2 basis points lower at 7.77 percent, while the five-year OIS rate trading lower by 2 basis points at 7.14 percent. * Repo bids slip sharply to 29.70 billion rupees, the lowest since early October. * The overnight benchmark rate or Mumbai Interbank Offer Rate (MIBOR) falls to 7.71 percent on Tuesday, hitting a new 11-month low. * The central bank will buy bonds through its open market operation (OMO) if liquidity deficit persistently stays above comfort level, H.R. Khan, RBI's deputy governor, said. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)