* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield extends fall to 3 basis points at 8.18 percent. * Cash in the banking system has improved vastly with repo bids crashing to 29.70 billion rupees, the lowest since October. * Supply of longer paper limited as no further bond auction post-Friday, till the RBI policy. * Increasing possibility of a hike in diesel prices after Sept. 7, which though will have an immediate inflationary impact, will likely be looked as positive by market from a fiscal consolidation perspective, dealers say. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com)