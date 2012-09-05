* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield extends
fall to 3 basis points at 8.18 percent.
* Cash in the banking system has improved vastly with repo bids
crashing to 29.70 billion rupees, the lowest since October.
* Supply of longer paper limited as no further bond auction
post-Friday, till the RBI policy.
* Increasing possibility of a hike in diesel prices after Sept.
7, which though will have an immediate inflationary impact, will
likely be looked as positive by market from a fiscal
consolidation perspective, dealers say.
