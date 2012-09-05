* USD/INR trades at 55.87/88, off the day's high of 55.9575 but still well above its close of 55.65/66 on Tuesday, tracking euro's losses and the fall in the domestic share market. * Traders said dollar sales by exporters led to some retracement in the USD/INR with the 55.98 likely to be the cap for the day. However, the pair is seen breaching the 56 mark later this week. * The ECB's policy outcome on Thursday would be the next key trigger for global risk sentiment. * Though there is scepticism building up among investors that the ECB would fall short of market expectations, some still bet the bank would announce on Thursday details of a bond-buying programme to lower Spanish and Italian borrowing costs. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)