* USD/INR trades at 55.87/88, off the day's high of 55.9575 but
still well above its close of 55.65/66 on Tuesday, tracking
euro's losses and the fall in the domestic share market.
* Traders said dollar sales by exporters led to some retracement
in the USD/INR with the 55.98 likely to be the cap for the day.
However, the pair is seen breaching the 56 mark later this week.
* The ECB's policy outcome on Thursday would be the next key
trigger for global risk sentiment.
* Though there is scepticism building up among investors that
the ECB would fall short of market expectations, some still bet
the bank would announce on Thursday details of a bond-buying
programme to lower Spanish and Italian borrowing costs.
(swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/;
swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)