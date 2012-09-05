September 05 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Japan Finance Organization For
Municipalities(JFM)
Issue Amount $1.0 billion
Maturity Date September 12, 2017
Coupon 1.5 pct
Reoffer price Par
Spread 73 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date September 12, 2012
Lead Manager(s) BofA Merrill Lynch, Barclays & Nomura
Ratings Aa3 (Moody's), AA- (S&P)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 200-1
Governing Law English
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.