September 5(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Linde AG

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date September 17, 2020

Coupon 1.75 pct

Issue price 99.277

Reoffer price 99.277

Spread 35 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 76.3bp

Over the 2.25 pct September 2020 DBR

Payment Date September 17, 2012

Lead Manager(s) HSBC, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities, Unicredit

CA CIB & DZ Bank

Ratings A3 (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme

Data supplied by International Insider.