Sep 05Port conditions of Mumbai as of Wednesday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 06
Waiting Vessels 05
Expected Vessels 09
Total Vessles 20
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) HAI YU BEN MAP 15/08 15/08 09/09 nil 19,773 nil 6,008
2) PRIYANKA NAVINYA CEMENT 04/09 04/09 07/09 nil 297 nil 1,733
3) NAND ICHAPUR DAMANI STEEL 04/09 04/09 05/09 nil 456 nil 1,570
4) OCEAN GEM ACT STEEL 01/09 01/09 07/09 nil 1,836 nil 6,924
5) ANDINET SAMSARA CNTRS 28/08 28/08 07/09 nil nil 314,7167,204,310
6) SH GRACE GAC MAP 21/08 21/08 12/09 nil 6,988 nil 18,992
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) Calypso Wilhelmsen Steel 9,000 nil nil ----- 21/08
2) Almasi Wilhelmsen Steel 14,000 nil nil ----- 29/08
3) Ocean GAC Map nil 29,000 nil ----- 29/08
4) Saudi Orient CNTR nil nil nil 27/10 02/09
5) African Parekh Steel nil 10,505 nil ----- 03/09
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) Anushree Ashtavinayak CNTR nil nil 140/140 07/09
2) Tim Buck James Steel nil 8,239 nil 07/09
3) Leo NYK Heavy nil 800 nil 08/09
4) Transporter J.M.Baxi Coke 1,500 nil nil 08/09
5) Finesse UNITED Steel nil 2,690 nil 10/09
6) Han Hui J.M.Baxi Steel 1,164 nil nil 13/09
7) Latmar Wilhelmsen Steel nil 37,800 nil 14/09
8) Ch Bella Samsara Steel nil 13,200 nil 20/09
9) Venus Mitsui Gen.Carg. 2,172 nil nil 23/09
NOTE:-
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed
Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;
A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate
Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;
ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl
Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;
RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;
SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO
COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units
TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE
SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL