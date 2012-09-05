BRIEF-Smart REIT says first and second condo towers called transit city are substantially sold out
* Smart REIT - announce that first and second condo towers called transit city are substantially sold out
September 5(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Wells Fargo & Co
Issue Amount 500 million sterling
Maturity Date September 12, 2029
Coupon 3.5 pct
Issue price 98.85
Reoffer price 98.85
Spread 145 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 6.0 pct 2028 UKT
Payment Date September 12, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs
& Wells Fargo
Ratings A2 (Moody's)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS0828013838
* Intec Pharma Ltd files for mixed shelf of up to $100.0 million Source text:(http://bit.ly/2rJc1xr) Further company coverage: