BRIEF-Smart REIT says first and second condo towers called transit city are substantially sold out
* Smart REIT - announce that first and second condo towers called transit city are substantially sold out
September 05 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Telefonica Emisiones SAU
Guarantor Telefonica SA
Issue Amount 750 million euro
Maturity Date September 05, 2017
Coupon 5.811 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Yield 5.811 pct
Spread 485 basis points
Underlying govt bond over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 542.6bp
over the 0.5 pct April 2017 OBL
Payment Date September 19, 2012
Lead Manager(s) BofML, Banca IMI, Barclays Capital, BBVA &
Mediobanca
Ratings Baa2 (Moody's)
Listing London
Full fees Undiclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS0828012863
* Intec Pharma Ltd files for mixed shelf of up to $100.0 million Source text:(http://bit.ly/2rJc1xr) Further company coverage: