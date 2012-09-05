BRIEF-Smart REIT says first and second condo towers called transit city are substantially sold out
* Smart REIT - announce that first and second condo towers called transit city are substantially sold out
September 5(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB
(SEB)
Issue Amount 750 million euro
Maturity Date September 12, 2022
Coupon 4.0 pct
Reoffer price 99.698
Spread 310 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 368.3bp
Over the OBL 163
Payment Date September 12, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Bank of America, Goldman Sachs International,
Morgan Stanley & SEB
Ratings A1 (Moody's), A+ (S&P),
A+ (Fitch)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
ISIN XS0828014133
Data supplied by International Insider.
* Intec Pharma Ltd files for mixed shelf of up to $100.0 million Source text:(http://bit.ly/2rJc1xr) Further company coverage: