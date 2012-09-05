BRIEF-Smart REIT says first and second condo towers called transit city are substantially sold out
* Smart REIT - announce that first and second condo towers called transit city are substantially sold out
September 05 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Inter American Development Bank (IADB)
Issue Amount $1.0 billion
Maturity Date September 12, 2019
Coupon 1.125 pct
Issue price 99.552
Reoffer price 99.552
Yield 1.192 pct
Spread minus 2 basis points
Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps
Payment Date September 12, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, JP Morgan & UBS
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Governing Law English
* Smart REIT - announce that first and second condo towers called transit city are substantially sold out
* Intec Pharma Ltd files for mixed shelf of up to $100.0 million Source text:(http://bit.ly/2rJc1xr) Further company coverage: