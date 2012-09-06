(Corrects third paragraph to say foreign investors were sellers, not buyers) * Nifty futures on Singapore Exchange fell 0.2 percent while the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan rose 0.4 percent. * Asian shares edged up on Thursday and the euro held the previous session's gains made after reports that the European Central Bank will buy unlimited amounts of short-term sovereign bonds to cap surging borrowing costs in indebted euro zone states. * Provisional exchange data shows foreign investors were sellers of stocks worth 1.88 billion rupees on Wednesday, when the BSE index fell 0.73 percent. * India's finance and oil ministries are lobbying for an increase in prices of fuel such as diesel, warning cabinet colleagues that time is running out to avert a fiscal disaster and a sovereign credit downgrade to junk by global ratings agencies. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)