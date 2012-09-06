Sept 6 * USD/INR is likely to edge down in
opening trades versus its Wednesday's close of 55.9050/9150
tracking gains in the euro ahead of the ECB policy meeting
outcome later in the day but the domestic share market
performance would be key.
* The euro held firm in Asia having rallied sharply overnight on
renewed hopes the ECB will unveil a plan to help ease funding
strains for stressed euro zone members.
* Traders expect the pair to open around 55.80 levels and move
in a 55.70 to 56 range during the session.
* Domestic shares could start the session lower. The Nifty
futures traded in Singapore were down 0.1 percent,
however, most other Asian shares indices edged higher.
(swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/;
swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)