Sept 6 * USD/INR is likely to edge down in opening trades versus its Wednesday's close of 55.9050/9150 tracking gains in the euro ahead of the ECB policy meeting outcome later in the day but the domestic share market performance would be key. * The euro held firm in Asia having rallied sharply overnight on renewed hopes the ECB will unveil a plan to help ease funding strains for stressed euro zone members. * Traders expect the pair to open around 55.80 levels and move in a 55.70 to 56 range during the session. * Domestic shares could start the session lower. The Nifty futures traded in Singapore were down 0.1 percent, however, most other Asian shares indices edged higher. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)