Sept 6 Following is a list of events in Pakistan as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.

MARKET SNAPSHOTS

* The Pakistani rupee ended stronger at 94.68/94.74 to the dollar, compared to Tuesday's close of 94.76/94.81.

* Pakistani stocks closed lower on Wednesday due to a decline in international equity markets, traders said. The Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE) benchmark 100-share index closed down 0.62 percent, or 94.74 points, at 15,293.39, on total volume of 172.78 million shares.

* U.S. stocks closed out a second straight session of thin trading on Wednesday, with investors reluctant to make big bets ahead of a crucial meeting of the European Central Bank, which could announce new policies to help contain the euro zone's debt crisis. The Dow Jones industrial average was up 11.54 points, or 0.09 percent, at 13,047.48. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 1.51 points, or 0.11 percent, at 1,403.43. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 5.79 points, or 0.19 percent, at 3,069.27.

* Brent crude prices fell on Wednesday, while U.S. crude inched up in seesaw trade ahead of a European Central Bank meeting and a U.S. August payrolls report as investors await central bank action in the face of slowing economic growth. Brent October crude fell $1.09 to settle at $113.09 a barrel on Wednesday, after dropping as low as $112.73. U.S. October crude edged up 6 cents to settle at $95.36 a barrel, dropping to $94.26 and then reaching $96.03 in post-settlement trading.

* Gold ticked lower in thin trade on Thursday, but stayed within sight of its highest in nearly six months ahead of the European Central Bank meeting, which could announce new policies to help contain the euro zone's debt crisis. Gold eased $1.55 to $1,691.49 an ounce by 0014 GMT.

* Non-Muslims "in terror" in Pakistan, world churches say

* Hundreds of Afghan soldiers detained, sacked for insurgent links pullout (Reporting By Aisha Chowdhry)