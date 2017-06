* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield extends fall for a fourth session in early trades, lower by 1 basis point at 8.17 percent. * Dealers say foreign banks and state-run banks were net sellers to the tune of 5.35 billion rupees and 7.60 billion rupees respectively on Wednesday, so will be likely buyers in Thursday's session. * Cash in the banking system has improved vastly with repo bids crashing to 29.70 billion rupees on Wednesday, the lowest since October. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com)