* USD/INR edges down to 55.85/86 versus its previous close of 55.9050/9150 tracking gains in the euro but choppy domestic shares limited further losses. * The euro held firm near its two-month peak in Asia on Thursday, having rallied sharply the previous day on renewed hopes that the European Central Bank may employ new tactics to counter the region's perennial debt crisis. * Dollar demand from oil firms is likely to boost the dollar later in the session, traders say. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)