* India's BSE index and 50-share NSE index remain steady as traders are cautious ahead of a crucial meeting of the European Central Bank. * Asian shares up on reports that the ECB will buy unlimited amounts of short-term sovereign bonds to cap surging borrowing costs in indebted euro zone states. * Bharti Airtel shares fall 3 percent ahead of its annual general meeting, while ITC fell 1.5. * Bank shares reverse Wednesday's fall: ICICI Bank gains 1.05 percent while Axis Bank gains 0.7 percent. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)