* Shares in JSW Energy rose 2.7 percent, after Deutsche Bank upgraded it to 'buy' from 'hold' and raised its target price to 55 rupees from 50 rupees, citing prospects of higher merchant tariffs, lower coal costs, and better cash flows early next year. * The investment bank also said JSW Energy's balance sheet is better managed than peers as its debt/equity ratio stands at 1.5 times versus 3 to 6 times for peers. * Deutsche also find valuations of JSW Energy near all-time lows, despite a 35 percent compounded growth in earnings and likely return on equity of 10-13 percent. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)