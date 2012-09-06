* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield falls to
a near 1-month low at 8.15 percent in session, the lowest since
Aug. 10.
* Banks overcovered for product needs with cash balances with
RBI at 3.93 trillion rupees on Sept. 1 versus 3.16 trillion
rupees requirement on Sept. 7.
* State Bank of India, India's biggest lender, slashes
deposit rates between 50-100 basis points across maturities,
effective Friday.
* "The SBI rate cut is a game changer. This puts RBI way behind
the curve," says a senior trader with a primary dealership.
* Most economists polled expect RBI to hold rates when it meets
on Sept. 17 for monetary policy.
