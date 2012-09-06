* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield falls to a near 1-month low at 8.15 percent in session, the lowest since Aug. 10. * Banks overcovered for product needs with cash balances with RBI at 3.93 trillion rupees on Sept. 1 versus 3.16 trillion rupees requirement on Sept. 7. * State Bank of India, India's biggest lender, slashes deposit rates between 50-100 basis points across maturities, effective Friday. * "The SBI rate cut is a game changer. This puts RBI way behind the curve," says a senior trader with a primary dealership. * Most economists polled expect RBI to hold rates when it meets on Sept. 17 for monetary policy. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com)