* Shares in Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd rose 3.7 percent after CLSA initiated coverage on the stock with a "buy" rating and a target price of 235 rupees, saying it expects the company's earnings to double over FY12-14 as its Peguform acquisition begins to contribute. * Motherson acquired 80 percent stake in Germany-based plastic component maker Peguform Group through a joint venture in which Motherson Sumi would hold a 51 percent stake and Samvardhana Motherson Finance 49 percent. * "We expect Peguform to deliver 7bn (rupees) of incremental EBITDA over FY12-14," CLSA said in a report. * The investment bank also expects progress in the other businesses and a fall in forex losses of the company. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)