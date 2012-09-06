* Macquarie has upgraded Yes Bank to "outperform" from "neutral" and raised its target price to 415 rupees from 380 rupees, saying current levels "offers good opportunity to accumulate." * Expects falling wholesale rates, improving current account savings account (CASA) ratio to help margins, which are likely to rise from 2.8 percent to 3.2 percent in the next three years. * "Higher margins should give YES Bank a cushion against a possible credit cost rise due to asset quality issues," it said in a note. * Says the private lender has a very well-diversified portfolio with no concentration in any specific sector. Also, the quantum of restructured assets is well below that of its peers. * At 12:04 p.m shares up 0.1 percent at 324.50 rupees. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)